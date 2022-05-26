Game Thread #47: A’s vs. Rangers

Home again.

The A’s are back in Oakland and coming back on a 2-game win streak. They’ll look to make it three in a row tonight against the visiting Texas Rangers.

Laser Ramon Laureano is back in the lineup after missing the past few games with a hand problem. He’s in the leadoff spot tonight against the lefty Martin Perez, who joined Texas this offseason, where he started his career, and is reaching heights he never had before. It’ll be a tough test tonight, so getting Laureano back should boost the lineup. And after leading off in yesterday’s series finale, Sheldon Neuse slides down the order into the five hole, and playing second base again.

On the mound for the A’s is Frankie Montas. He’s still here after lots of trade speculation, and he’s been one of the leaders of the pitching staff so far in the early going. He’s coming off an abbreviated start in his last time out, going only 1 2⁄ 3 IP after a liner hit his hand. He’s good to go and hopefully can get an extended start for the A’s tonight.

A’s lineup (home)

RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) LF Chad Pinder (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Rangers lineup (away)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) DH Mitch Garver (R) RF Kole Calhoun (L) C Jonah Heim (S) CF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) LF Brad Miller (L) 3B Andy Ibanez (R)

LHP Martin Perez

How to watch/listen