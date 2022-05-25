Game Thread #46: A’s at Mariners

Oakland will try to make it two in a row this afternoon in Seattle in the series finale before heading home after the game.

The lineup will be going against last year’s Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. He hasn’t been quite that good compared to this season, as his 4.77 ERA suggests, but he’s still a dangerous lefty who racks up the K’s. One right-handed batter returns to the lineup today in Sheldon Neuse, and while Ramon Laureano was slated to start today and bat third, a late lineup change sees Luis Barrera replace him in the lineup, with everyone else moving up a spot in the order while Barrera bats ninth.

For the A’s, they have Paul Blackburn going for them this afternoon. The right-hander has been a revelation for Oakland in the first two months, but he’s still often being protected from facing the lineup more than twice a game, so the innings total is a lot lower than you’d like. The team has been leaning heavily on the bullpen all year so an extended start from Blackburn would help keep those arms fresh.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) LF Chad Pinder (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) RF Luis Barrera (L)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Mariners lineup (home)

LF Jesse Winker (L) 1B Ty France (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) CF Julio Rodriguez (R) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) SS J.P. Crawford (L) DH Kyle Lewis (R) RF Taylor Trammell (L) C Luis Torrens (S)

LHP Robbie Ray

How to watch/listen