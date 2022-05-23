Game Thread #44: A’s at Mariners

The A’s are in a new city and facing a new team, set to square off in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

The two teams have almost identical records, with Seattle having just one less loss than Oakland. On top of that, the A’s have lost 12 straight games to the M’s, so a win tonight would be especially sweet.

The lineup is stunningly similar to yesterday’s, with Tony Kemp being the only new name to the order in place of Luis Barrera, who had started every game during the last two series. Outfielder Ramon Laureano continues to make progress from his hand injury and is available off the bench.

After being sent down to make room for Cole Irvin, rookie left-hander Zach Logue is back with the A’s and making the start tonight. He’s probably going to stick around a while longer than his last stint with the recent news about fellow starter Daulton Jefferies’ injury. He was off to a great start to his career before being sent down so let’s hope he can pick up where he left off.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Mariners lineup (home)

2B Adam Frazier (L) 1B Ty France (R) SS J.P. Crawford (L) CF Julio Rodriguez (R) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) RF Dylan Moore (R) DH Luis Torrens (R) C Cal Raleigh (S)

LHP Marco Gonzalez

How to watch/listen