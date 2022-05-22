Game Thread #43: A’s at Angels

The Oakland A’s won on Friday, and the Angels won on Saturday. Even the run differential is perfectly split so far, with each club scoring seven times over the past two days combined (4-2 win, 5-3 loss). Now they play one more time in Anaheim on Sunday, the rubber match in a three-game series.

On the mound for Oakland is Cole Irvin, in his return from the injured list. The lefty did a minimum-ish stay on the IL for shoulder tendinitis, but he’s back in action now and ready to take on a division rival in his own hometown of Anaheim. He last appeared in the majors on April 30, three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the A’s lineup is stacked with right-handers, in anticipation of a Halos southpaw pitcher. Patrick Sandoval started against Oakland his last time out and kept them quiet into the 7th inning, allowing just one run and earning the victory. He has a 1.91 ERA this season through six outings.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) LF Luis Barrera (L)

LHP Cole Irvin

Angels lineup (home)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) CF Mike Trout (R) 3B Anthony Rendon (R) 1B Matt Duffy (R) 2B Luis Rengifo (S) LF Brandon Marsh (L) C Kurt Suzuki (R) RF Tylor Wade (L) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

LHP Patrick Sandoval

How to watch/listen