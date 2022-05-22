A’s roster moves: Cole Irvin activated from IL, Nick Allen optioned

An expected roster move came this morning.

The Oakland A’s activated pitcher Cole Irvin from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Sunday. The left-hander will start the game today against the Angels.

Irvin went on the IL in early May due to shoulder tendinitis, but it turned out to be a short absence. Last Tuesday he made a rehab start in the minors, and afterward it was announced he would rejoin the A’s for his next turn on the mound. Now that time has come, and the move is official.

Irvin, 2022: 2.93 ERA, 27⅔ ip, 18 Ks, 7 BB, 4 HR, 4.54 FIP

This afternoon will mark the sixth start of the year for the southpaw. Irvin was born and raised in the Anaheim area, so although the team is on the road, he gets the chance to pitch in his hometown.

To make room for him on the active roster, infielder Nick Allen was optioned to Triple-A. Allen was called up Wednesday while the A’s briefly had an extra roster spot to play with, after they’d sent Irvin’s rotation replacement back to the minors but before they’d activated Irvin. He made it into two games while he was here this week, once starting and once off the bench, going 0-for-4 at the plate.

Here’s the updated roster: