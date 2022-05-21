Game #42: A’s 5-3 loss compounded by injuries

The Oakland A’s took a few losses on Saturday, including but not limited to the game itself.

The A’s dropped a 5-3 decision to the Angels tonight in Anaheim, and also had two players leave early due to injuries.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

Both injuries occurred in the 2nd inning. In the top half, outfielder Ramon Laureano was hit in the right hand by a pitch, initially staying in the game but soon exiting. In the bottom of the inning, starting pitcher Frankie Montas was pegged in the right hand by a line drive, and he too was removed from the game. Click here for details and video.

The scoreboard remained empty until the 5th inning, but once the Angels began scoring they piled up five runs in a hurry. Oakland answered back with a three-run rally in the 8th inning, but it wasn’t quite enough to catch up.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!