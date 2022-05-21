A’s injuries: Frankie Montas and Ramon Laureano leave Saturday game early

Two Oakland A’s players left the game early on Saturday, both of them after being hit in the right hand.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, starting pitcher Frankie Montas was hit by a line drive. He got his glove up in time to knock the ball down, but it appeared to also clip his pitching hand before reaching the glove. He was examined by the trainer and ultimately removed from the game.

Frankie Montas has left the game in the second inning after taking a line drive off his pitching hand pic.twitter.com/glFJwZwD3A — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 22, 2022

See below for more angles of the play.

More angles of the line drive that hit Montas' right hand. pic.twitter.com/L8ETMDO7xS — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 22, 2022

A few minutes before Montas was drilled, in the top of the 2nd inning, right fielder Ramon Laureano was hit in the hand by a pitch. He initially stayed in the game, but in the bottom of 3rd inning he was removed and Chad Pinder took over on defense.

Laureano stayed in the game after getting hit on the right hand pic.twitter.com/zu6lA025UJ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 22, 2022

No further info is available yet, so stay tuned for details on the nature and severity of these injuries.

Update

Montas and Laureano both had X-Rays and both came back negative, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. Laureano is considered day-to-day right now, while the “A’s are optimistic Montas won’t need to miss a start,” notes Kawahara.