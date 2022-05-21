 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A’s injuries: Frankie Montas and Ramon Laureano leave Saturday game early

They were each hit in the right hand area by a ball

By Alex Hall
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Two Oakland A’s players left the game early on Saturday, both of them after being hit in the right hand.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, starting pitcher Frankie Montas was hit by a line drive. He got his glove up in time to knock the ball down, but it appeared to also clip his pitching hand before reaching the glove. He was examined by the trainer and ultimately removed from the game.

See below for more angles of the play.

A few minutes before Montas was drilled, in the top of the 2nd inning, right fielder Ramon Laureano was hit in the hand by a pitch. He initially stayed in the game, but in the bottom of 3rd inning he was removed and Chad Pinder took over on defense.

No further info is available yet, so stay tuned for details on the nature and severity of these injuries.

Update

Montas and Laureano both had X-Rays and both came back negative, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. Laureano is considered day-to-day right now, while the “A’s are optimistic Montas won’t need to miss a start,” notes Kawahara.

