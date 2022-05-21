Game Thread #42: A’s at Angels

The Oakland A’s beat the Angels on Friday! On the road in Anaheim! Can they do it again Saturday?

They’ll go for their next victory with Frankie Montas on the mound. He faced the Halos in his last start and posted a quality effort, striking out a dozen batters in six innings while allowing just two runs, but the A’s lost that game due to their own lack of scoring. Both runs off Montas came on a homer by Shohei Ohtani, who moves to the leadoff spot tonight after spending most of May in the No. 3 spot in the order.

In Oakland’s lineup, rookie Nick Allen gets his first start since April, after spending most of this month in the minors. (He was called up Wednesday and came off the bench that night as a defensive sub.) He and his teammates will face Michael Lorenzen, who sports a solid 3.57 ERA through six starts this year despite a modest strikeout rate.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Luis Barrera (L) CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Angels lineup (home)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) CF Mike Trout (R) 3B Anthony Rendon (R) 1B Jared Walsh (L) LF Brandon Marsh (L) 2B Luis Rengifo (S) C Chad Wallach (R) RF Tylor Wade (L) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

RHP Michael Lorenzen

How to watch/listen