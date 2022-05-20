A’s roster moves: Daulton Jefferies to injured list, Zach Logue and Jacob Lemoine called up

Just as the Oakland A’s rotation was about to return to full health, another starter has gotten hurt.

The A’s placed pitcher Daulton Jefferies on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 19 due to right arm nerve irritation, the team announced Friday.

Jefferies started the game Wednesday but felt tightness in his right biceps afterward and had an MRI, reported Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. The rookie, who battled through an extensive injury history during his years in the minors, has made eight appearances this season for Oakland, throwing 39⅓ innings so far.

To take his place on the roster, fellow rookie starter Zach Logue was called up from the minors.

Logue was just here, making three starts this month while filling in for the injured Cole Irvin, including this past Tuesday. But with Irvin set to rejoin the club for his next start, Logue was no longer needed in the rotation and he was optioned down to Triple-A on Wednesday. Now a new need has suddenly emerged, and he’s back with the A’s two days later, bypassing the need for a longer stay in the minors since he’s replacing somebody (Jefferies) who’s going on the injured list.

Logue, MLB starts: 2.20 ERA, 16⅓ ip, 13 Ks, 4 BB, 2 HR, 3.83 FIP

The left-hander also made one appearance as a reliever, in his MLB debut in April. He faced six batters and retired four of them, allowing a hit and a walk but no runs, and he was credited with the win in a narrow team victory.

Snead down, Lemoine up

Oakland made a second move on Friday, this one in the bullpen.

Lefty reliever Kirby Snead was optioned to Triple-A, and righty Jacob Lemoine was called up.

Snead has made 14 appearances for the A’s this year. He was scoreless in seven of his first eight outings and converted four holds, but got knocked around a few times in May and blew his only hold chance this month. On Wednesday he was tagged for five runs, adding more than three ticks to his ERA in one day.

Snead: 8.74 ERA, 11⅓ ip, 8 Ks, 7 BB, 1 HR, 4.69 FIP

Taking his place is Lemoine, who made the Opening Day squad and pitched seven times before going down to the minors when rosters shrank in early May. He adds length to the bullpen, as three of his outings lasted at least seven outs apiece, topping out at 3⅓ innings on one occasion.

Lemoine: 5.56 ERA, 11⅓ ip, 9 Ks, 5 BB, 2 HR, 5.13 FIP

The 28-year-old made his MLB debut when he first stepped on the mound in April. In his stint down in the minors this month, he pitched three times and allowed just one run.

Bonus fact: One member of the Matt Chapman trade package comes up from the minors (Logue), and another one heads down (Snead).

Here’s the updated roster. Another move will be required in a few days to activated Irvin, which will require removing somebody else.

Oakland A's 26-man roster Pitchers Hitters Starters



Frankie Montas (R)

Paul Blackburn (R)

James Kaprielian (R)

Zach Logue (L)



IL: Cole Irvin (L)

IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)

60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)



Relievers



CL: Dany Jimenez (R)

Domingo Acevedo (R)

Justin Grimm (R)

Zach Jackson (R)

Adam Kolarek (L)

Jacob Lemoine (R)

Sam Moll (L)

A.J. Puk (L)

Lou Trivino (R)



60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)

Catchers



Sean Murphy (R)

Christian Bethancourt (R)



IL: Stephen Vogt (L)



Infielders



1B: Seth Brown (L)

2B: Tony Kemp (L)

SS: Elvis Andrus (R)

3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)

3B: Kevin Smith (R)

DH: Jed Lowrie (S)

UT: Nick Allen (R)



Outfielders



Chad Pinder (R)

Cristian Pache (R)

Ramon Laureano (R)

Luis Barrera (L)



IL: Skye Bolt (S)

IL: Stephen Piscotty (R)

