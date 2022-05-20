Game Thread #41: A’s at Angels

Oakland is back at it tonight in Los Angeles, squaring off against the Angels in the series opener in enemy territory.

It’ll be Paul Blackburn on the bump tonight for the A’s, going against an offense that has scored the second-most runs in all of baseball this year. He would be third in the A.L. in ERA if he had enough innings to qualify, and he did just hold the Angels down to one run over 6+ inning in his last start, but now they’ve seen what he has to offer in his arsenal.

In some pre-game roster moves, Oakland swapped out one reliever for another, sending down a lefty in Kirby Snead and recalling the right-handed Jacob Lemoine. He’s with the team and available out of the bullpen tonight.

Of more concerning news is the status of starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies. Per Matt Kawahara, the righty has been given a diagnosis of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome after an initial diagnosis of right bicep tightness, A’s fans will remember reliever Trevor Rosenthal was diagnosed with the same injury last season, contributing to him missing all of 2021, and combined with Jefferies’ extensive history in the minor-leagues, this should of major concern for A’s fans, going right to the top of the list of injury concerns for the club. Surgery would likely end his season, but that decision has not been made yet.

As for tonight’s lineup, it’ll be a mix of the youngins’ and the vets against rookie Angels pitcher Chase Silseth, set for his second career MLB appearance and start. Of note, outfielder Luis Barrera is back in the lineup for a fourth straight time, manning right field while Ramon Laureano slides over to center to give rookie center fielder Cristian Pache a chance to get two straight days off after playing most days this season.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) LF Seth Brown (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Luis Barrera (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Angels lineup (home)

RF Taylor Ward (R) CF Mike Trout (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (L) 3B Anthony Rendon (R) 1B Jared Walsh (L) LF Brandon Marsh (L) 2B Luis Rengifo (S) C Chad Wallach (R) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

RHP Chase Silseth

