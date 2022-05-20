Elephant Rumblings: Howard Terminal ballpark project gets more good press

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation! Daniel is taking a day off, but he’ll be back in action soon.

The Oakland A’s took yesterday off while traveling south for a weekend series against the Angels, beginning tonight. In the meantime, the news cycle took a brief turn back toward the stadium saga.

On Wednesday, the proposed Howard Terminal ballpark project got a conceptual endorsement from the Greenbelt Alliance, a local non-profit whose mission is “to educate, advocate, and collaborate to ensure the Bay Area’s lands and communities are resilient to a changing climate.”

The Greenbelt Alliance’s statement praises several aspects of the Howard Terminal project, including the construction of new affordable housing and its “contribution to climate resilience” among other things, and hails it as an example for other cities to follow.

However, the project isn’t quite agreed to yet by the team and city, which is why this endorsement is conceptual, notes Casey Pratt of ABC7. The sides still must come to final terms before the Greenbelt Alliance “[makes] a total conclusion,” says Pratt.

Oakland Port Commissioner Michael Colbruno offered the following summary of the Greenbelt Alliance’s statement in a tweet Thursday:

“Key takeaways: Provides needed homes for region that reduce climate-related impacts/increase resilience, reduces traffic impacts and related pollution, new ferry service, access to existing transit, 18 acres new waterfront open space/parks, protected from the risk of wildfires.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave support as usual:

“The waterfront project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will change the destiny of our city. #Housing #LowEmissions #WalkableNeighborhoods #PublicAccessOnTheWaterfront”

Some more info.

A property’s “assessed value” determines how much property tax it generates.



It gets “re-assessed” when sold or when redeveloped.



Annual property tax per City’s own estimate on Howard Terminal:



As a parking lot = $163K



Once redeveloped = $10M (even after IFD contributions) — Vitamin Dee (@2Legit2QuitDee) May 19, 2022

Next up for Howard Terminal is a June 2 hearing by the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission (BCDC) on whether to remove the area’s designation for port activities, followed by their June 30 vote on the matter, which is cautiously hoped to go well.

BoMel is back from prostate surgery!

Bob Melvin will rejoin the Padres tomorrow in San Francisco! — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 19, 2022

Scherzer will miss some time

Max Scherzer has a "moderate to high-grade" oblique strain, the Mets say. He will miss six to eight weeks. — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) May 19, 2022

Former A’s prospect finally makes the majors at age 29. Congrats!

Sources: Cuban OF Dairon Blanco (29) is promoted to the Big Leagues. Dairon was playing in Triple-A, Omaha tonight and was removed in the middle of the game. Manager Scott Thorman broke the news to him.



Blanco is expected to be activated tomorrow with Royals at home vs. CWS. pic.twitter.com/Zli3O1JhIl — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) May 19, 2022

