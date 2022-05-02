Game #23: A’s bats fall silent in loss to Rays

That was tough to watch.

The Oakland A’s were 2-hit by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday evening, losing the series opener 6-1 and dropping the A’s to a season-low 3 games under the .500 mark.

Nothing went right for Oakland tonight. The starting pitcher wasn’t on his game from the first hitter, the bats went quiet yet again, and the poor defense reared its ugly head with the A’s having as many hits as errors tonight. At least the bullpen had a shutout game.

More to come...