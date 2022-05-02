 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #23: A’s bats fall silent in loss to Rays

First four-game losing streak this year

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

That was tough to watch.

The Oakland A’s were 2-hit by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday evening, losing the series opener 6-1 and dropping the A’s to a season-low 3 games under the .500 mark.

Nothing went right for Oakland tonight. The starting pitcher wasn’t on his game from the first hitter, the bats went quiet yet again, and the poor defense reared its ugly head with the A’s having as many hits as errors tonight. At least the bullpen had a shutout game.

*** Click here for today’s Game Thread! ***

More to come...

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...