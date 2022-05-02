Game Thread #23: A’s vs Rays

After a weekend sweep took some of the wind out of this team’s sails, the Oakland A’s are back at it at home for the first of three against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland has already faced Tampa earlier this year, winning three of four at their house and losing on a walk-off that the A’s really let go, but three out of four is something you’ll take every time. This’ll be the last time these two face off this year in the regular season, but there’s always a chance these two run into each other in the playoffs if both make it.

Mark Kotsay is running out mostly the same lineup as yesterday. with Kevin Smith getting a day off and Cristian Pache back in there after taking a breather in yesterday’s series finale. Sheldon Neuse, who is tied for the lead in all of baseball with six errors, is back at third base for tonight’s game. They’ll face off against righty Drew Rasmussen, who is coming off his best start of the year of six shutout innings.

It’s the opposite for the A’s and Daulton Jefferies. He’s coming off his worst outing of the year, only making it through the fourth, so he’ll be looking for a bounce back to his form from the beginning of the year.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Rays lineup (away)

1B Yandy Diaz (R) SS Wander Franco (S) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 2B Brandon Lowe (L) DH Harold Ramirez (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) RF Manuel Margot (R) 3B Taylor Walls (S) C Mike Zunino (R)

RHP Drew Rasmussen

