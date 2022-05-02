Roster shrink: A’s option Jacob Lemoine, DFA Austin Allen

With the MLB lockout shortening spring training, MLB teams began the 2022 season with expanded rosters. Instead of the usual 26-man squad, they were allowed to carry 28 players, temporarily through May 1.

Today is May 2, which means rosters go back to normal and two players have to head out. The Oakland A’s announced that they optioned pitcher Jacob Lemoine to Triple-A Las Vegas, and designated catcher Austin Allen for assignment.

The right-handed Lemoine made his MLB debut on Opening Day, and appeared in seven games out of the bullpen. His results were mixed, but he showed the ability to work multiple innings at a time, going at least two frames on three occasions and most recently recording 10 outs in Sunday’s game. He remains on the reliever depth chart, and will wait in Triple-A for his next opportunity in Oakland’s rebuilding pen.

Lemoine, 2022: 5.56 ERA, 11⅓ ip, 9 Ks, 5 BB, 2 HR, 5.12 FIP, .319 xwOBA

Meanwhile, Allen was the odd man out among position players. He made it into five games this season, but didn’t hit much and also missed some time on the Restricted List (during the Toronto road trip) and then the COVID-related injured list. He also made brief MLB appearances for the A’s each of the past two seasons.

Allen, 2022: 1-for-14, 1 BB, 9 Ks

The DFA means that Allen is removed from the 40-man roster, and will need to pass through waivers. We’ll find out over the next few days what his next step might be, with possibilities including being claimed by another team or perhaps clearing waivers and staying in the A’s system, as several other players have done this year — including outfielder Mickey McDonald, who was DFA’d on Monday but cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas today.

Oakland was carrying three catchers, so they still have Sean Murphy as the primary starter and Christian Bethancourt as the remaining backup.

The bullpen is down to eight relievers, but another arm is on the way back. Lou Trivino is on the COVID list but began a minor league rehab assignment on Monday. Teams are allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29, at which point the limit goes down to 13 on the active roster, so a nine-man bullpen is still allowed this month. The final remaining COVID substitute is infielder Nick Allen, so presumably he’ll need to go back to Triple-A when Trivino returns.

***

Here’s the updated 28-man roster. There are two players on the COVID list (CV), two on the regular 10-day IL, two on the 60-day IL, and one on the Suspended List. Players marked with an asterisk* are specifically COVID substitutes called up under that special set of rules, and one of those subs later went on the COVID list.