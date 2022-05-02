Elephant Rumblings: A’s suffer first sweep of 2022

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

I’m sure you have something to be happy about, but no joy is to be had in remembering the Cleveland Guardians’ three game sweep of the A’s over the weekend. After hanging tough and staying above the .500 mark through most of April, the A’s dropped two frustratingly close games on Friday and Saturday to end the month, and then started off May by taking a pretty sound drubbing in Sunday’s snoozer to fall to a record of 10-12.

Oakland is now in fourth place in the AL West, 4.5 games behind the division-leading Angels. Nope, that isn’t a typo.

In some ways, it seemed like the things that had been going unexpectedly well for the A’s began showing signs of regressing toward expectations last weekend. First, the bullpen gave up a three run lead on Friday, squandering the A’s first big offensive day in over a week.

Then on Saturday, closer-of-late Dany Jiménez yielded his first runs of the season, unable to pitch out of trouble yet again—though it is worth noting that his 0.00 ERA still holds, since the runs were unearned. Infielder Nick Allen committed an uncharacteristic error that extended the ninth inning and allowed the Guardians to complete their rally to victory.

The A’s offense was leading the majors in runs scored just a couple of weeks ago, but has been anemic since, even with the lineup getting back toward full strength after some early injuries. Oakland’s bats were silenced for nearly all of Sunday’s game but managed a few consolation runs in the ninth. James Kaprielian, who we’d hoped would be a welcome reinforcement in the starting rotation, was positively off the mark and got lit up en route to a third inning exit.

Will the A’s claw their way back to .500 this week or fall further behind and perform as experts projected ahead of the season? Let’s take stock of a few positives:

The A’s begin a three game home series against Tampa Bay today. The Rays are a tough opponent, but the A’s took three of four from them in St. Petersburg last month.

A.J. Puk looked fantastic and kept the game close on Friday after Justin Grimm and Domingo Acevedo blew the A’s lead. Maybe he’s ready for high-leverage action?

looked fantastic and kept the game close on Friday after and blew the A’s lead. Maybe he’s ready for high-leverage action? Finally, Ramon Laureano is eligible to return this Sunday!

We shall see how well the A’s can keep up the fight.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Mike Selleck’s latest notes:

The A’s turned four double plays yesterday, which were their most in a game since May 24, 2018 when they had five…now have 23 for the season, which is the most in the American League and tied for second most in the majors (Rockies, 29)...the A's game note highlights for May 1: pic.twitter.com/DsSG5Pl5W8 — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) May 1, 2022

Sean Murphy has hit all four of his home runs with runners on base, which is tied for third most in the American League...the A's game note highlights for April 30: pic.twitter.com/Wouyhcm0W2 — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) April 30, 2022

Neuse a big bright spot in a sputtering offense.

Sheldon Neuse’s BABIP (not Shooty—batting average ball in play) is .442 in 2022 — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) April 30, 2022

No further setbacks please!!

Ramón Laureano hasn’t played in Triple-A Las Vegas’ last two games; Kotsay said it’s precautionary after Laureano had some soreness from sleeping wrong. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 30, 2022

Lou working his way back.

Lou Trivino will make a rehab outing for Low-A Stockton tomorrow, Mark Kotsay said. A’s will see how he recovers then decide a next step. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 30, 2022

I’m ready to peep Langeliers in green and gold without a doubt!

Shea Langeliers went deep. Again. That’s number 8 on the season. pic.twitter.com/4LzJOGrgKH — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) May 1, 2022

A big Saturday night for the Aviators.

Catcher Shea Langeliers hit 2 HRs, LF Luis Barrera also homered, SS Vimael Machin had 3 hits, rehabbing CF Ramon Laureano went 1 for 3 with a double, 2 walks & a stolen base and LHP Jared Koenig allowed 2 ER & K'd 9 in 5.2 IP to earn the win in @AviatorsLV 10-2 victory tonight. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 1, 2022

Rickey broke Brock’s record on May Day in 1991.

Today in 1991, Rickey Henderson of the @Athletics surpassed Lou Brock as the major league career stolen base leader with his 939th steal in a 7-4 victory over the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/vvNxL9IVir — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 1, 2022

May is #AAPIHeritageMonth

We are proud to recognize and celebrate our Asian American and Pacific Islander community, fans, and staff!#AAPIHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/Ie3548fXar — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2022

Kyle Schwarber, Met killer