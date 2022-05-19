Elephant Rumblings: Mark Canha details the differences between New York and Oakland

It’s Thursday, Athletics Nation!
Going from a Rockies Rule 5 draftee that was immediately traded to the A’s in 2014, to a reliable face in the Athletics lineup for seven years, to signing a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason, Mark Canha has had a success story of an MLB career so far. But moving from the tightly budgeted A’s to the exorbitantly flush New York Mets has shown Canha the disparity for players between teams.
In a profile by Gary Phillips in the New York Times, Canha goes into detail into the how the difference in spending can have an effect. Some contrasts include obvious plusses like better meals and more options within the clubhouse for food and drink. But Canha even gets into the difference in communication with players from the front office, describing better transparency regarding team direction and intent from the courting process onward. This is compared to the A’s where Canha states that many public statements made by the club don’t necessarily get echoed back in the halls of the Coliseum, with the team being much more guarded with players.
This closed-off nature for the team has become scuttlebutt across players in the league. Canha talks about how the dual reputations of not wanting to spend and not being overly communicative with players has led to many players not even considering Oakland as a destination, or leaving it as an absolute last resort. As the article reminds us this is all coming from a Bay Area native, as Canha grew up in San Jose. He’s as familiar with the A’s tendencies as a fan as he is as a former player with the team.
While it is a disappointing exit interview to read as a fan, none of it comes as huge surprise. Jokes about the A’s cheapness abound as far as that being charged for soda in the clubhouse is a minor plot driver in Moneyball film adaptation. The A’s reputation with some players is known too — while the A’s ended up with Stephen Piscotty, in 2018 they almost acquired Marcell Ozuna who was later openly thankful to have been traded to the Cardinals over the A’s.
We can hope for things to turn around with a new stadium deal as promised time and time again by the A’s brass, but for now we get another disappointing reminder of the reputation the team should be working away from.
A’s Coverage
- Ashford: Game #40: A’s throttled by Twins in series finale 14-4
- Hall: A’s roster moves: Zach Logue optioned, Nick Allen called up
- Phillips: A Mets Outfielder Gets an Up-Close Look at Payroll Disparity
- Martin: How Vogt has used IL stint as chance to learn from bench
- Kawahara: A’s routed 14-4 by Twins; Chad Pinder makes pitching debut ($)
- Rymer: The Best MLB Pitcher You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
- Pratt: Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Timeline (video)
- Gallegos: Pinder brings new meaning to ‘super-utility’ with pitching appearance
- Margaronis: PMSA: Port of Oakland Turning Basin expansion could be at risk from Oakland A’s ballpark complex
- Brazil: A’s visit Oakland Elementary School (video)
MLB News & Interest
- Olney: Will the Nationals trade Juan Soto? Could Carlos Correa be on the move? 10 X factors as the MLB trade market heats up
- Laurila: Player’s View: Who Is The Most Underrated Player in the Game
- Lapchick: MLB still has work to do in racial, gender hiring
- Harrigan: Who are the early Cy Young favourites?
- Clemens: The (Lack of A) Conspiracy Against Pitcher Wins
- AP: Philadelphia Phillies say RF Bryce Harper can’t throw for at least six weeks
- Creamer: Fort Wayne TinCaps support AAGPBL monument with Daisies jerseys
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
One catcher reminiscing about another
"He made me feel like I was the greatest player of all time every single day."— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 18, 2022
Stephen Vogt with a touching tribute to Ray Fosse pic.twitter.com/zc8fmWW14u
The next two-way star?
Mark Kotsay walked by while Chad Pinder was talking to reporters postgame.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 19, 2022
Kotsay: "Telling them why you threw 83?"
Pinder: "85.6. With 2300 rpms. But nobody’s looking at that stuff."
Baseball is a game of contrasts
Chad Pinder vs. Jhoan Duran— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 18, 2022
Both pitched the 9th inning in the same game. pic.twitter.com/x7l21seqNH
How the auto-zone in AAA works
Baseball's automated ball and strike system debuted last night in the Pacific Coast League (AAA).— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 18, 2022
Zone is a 2-D pane in the middle of the plate
1" added to each side of zone
Top and bottom of zone based on batter height
It's a strike if any part of the ball clips that pane pic.twitter.com/2K9ndIPoKw
Two Tennessee natives faced off yesterday
Sonny Gray on facing Daulton Jefferies: “If you think full circle, he was in high school watching me pitch here, and now I come back and he’s facing me. I know it was a cool feeling for him. Same on my side as well. … I told my mom (about the matchup). I hope he gets it going.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 19, 2022
Hopefully all pans out well for Jefferies
Daulton Jefferies felt bicep tightness in his outing, Mark Kotsay said. He’s having an MRI, per A’s.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 18, 2022
Dave Stewart: Fearsome competitor, balk record holder
Today in 1988, in the @Athletics' 39th game of the season, pitcher Dave Stewart broke a major league record committing his 12th balk of the season. Stewart would go on to extend the record with 16 balks during the year. pic.twitter.com/HlNTvr4m8U— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 18, 2022
Eric Byrnes is having fun in Savannah with the Bananas
.@byrnes22 is head coach of @TheSavBananas and called his own number pic.twitter.com/8wpOFSBgbi— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 18, 2022
Loading comments...