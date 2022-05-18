A’s roster moves: Zach Logue optioned, Nick Allen called up

The Oakland A’s have somebody coming off the injured list soon, and they’ve already begun preparing for his return.

The A’s optioned pitcher Zach Logue to Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced Wednesday morning. To take his place on the active roster, infielder Nick Allen was called up.

Logue was in the rotation filling the spot of Cole Irvin, who is on the 15-day IL due to shoulder tendinitis. But Irvin is on the way back, as he made a rehab start in the minors last night, tossing five strong innings. He will rejoin the MLB club to make his next start, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle, though it’s yet to be determined exactly what day his turn will come up.

The imminent return of Irvin means Logue heads back to the minors, but the rookie southpaw made a positive impression while he was here. He made three starts, once spinning seven shutout innings against the Tigers, and twice limiting the Twins to two runs per game in shorter outings.

Logue, MLB starts: 2.20 ERA, 16⅓ ip, 13 Ks, 4 BB, 2 HR, 3.82 FIP

However, there is no reason to activate Irvin until whatever day he actually pitches, so he’ll stay on the IL until then. And Logue just started last night, so he’ll spend the next few days resting.

In the meantime, the A’s are using the roster spot on an extra hitter, with infielder Allen coming up for his second stint in the majors. The glove-first prospect played eight games earlier this season.

Allen, MLB: 4-for-19 (.211), 2 doubles, 2 BB, 6 Ks, 1 SB

Somebody will need to go down when Irvin is activated in a few days, so perhaps this will just be a quick cup of coffee for Allen, but they’ll cross that bridge when they get there.

Here’s the updated roster, for now: