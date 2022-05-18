Game #40: A’s throttled by Twins in series finale 14-4

Oakland had no answer for the Minnesota Twins today, losing by a final of 14-4 in the final regular-season game against these guys.

The pitching couldn’t hold down the Twins lineup this afternoon, walking 10 batters and giving up 14 total hits. Most of the damage was done against just two pitchers, but it was so out of hand that Oakland turned to a position player to save the bullpen, allowing Minnesota to add on in the ninth and making the final score look even worse.

The lineup showed more signs of coming out of their slump, collecting 12 hits of their own, but no where near enough to keep up with Minnesota today. At least there’s an off day for the team tomorrow.

More to come...