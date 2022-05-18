Game Thread #40: A’s vs. Twins

The A’s go for the series win today, facing off against the Minnesota Twins on a beautiful day at the Coliseum in the finale of the three-game series.

Sheldon Neuse is back in there today after missing the previous three games with groin tightness. It’s good that he didn’t need an IL placement, because this offense can use all the help it can get right now. Catcher Sean Murphy gets the afternoon game off after catching nine innings last night, and Cristian Pache gets a breather after playing 17 straight days.

The lineup will be facing old friend Sonny Gray. This will be the second time he’s faced the A’s this season, throwing four shutout innings in his previous start against the Green & Gold. He’ll be getting some help from the return of Carlos Correa, who was activated off the IL before today’s game and slotted right back into the #3 spot.

Facing off against him will be Daulton Jefferies. After a hot start to the year, the right-hander came back down to earth, allowing 15 runs in 14 innings over three starts. He did bounce back in his most recent one, six innings of two-run ball against the Angels, so hopefully he found the problem in those three ugly starts, fixed it, and is ready for another quality start this afternoon. He’s lost six straight starts after winning his first of the year.

In some pre-game roster maneuvering, Oakland recalled SS/2B Nick Allen from Triple-A, while starting pitcher Zach Logue was sent back down to Las Vegas. But it might be a temporary promotion for Allen with the news that left-hander Cole Irvin is read to rejoin the club soon. Hopefully he gets at least a little game action while he’s up here. He’s available off the bench today.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Christian Bethancourt (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Luis Barrera (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Twins lineup (away)

CF Byron Buxton (R) 1B Luis Arraez (L) SS Carlos Correa (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) RF Max Kepler (L) DH Gary Sanchez (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) C Ryan Jeffers (R) LF Nick Gordon (L)

RHP Sonny Gray

How to watch/listen