Elephant Rumblings: A’s sign two-way international prospect Bjay Cooke

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

And g’day, Bjay! Welcome to the Oakland Athletics organization!

With the phenomenal success of Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player, we shouldn’t be surprised to see more aspiring stars follow suit going forward. On Monday, the A’s picked up their own two-way prospect, Bjay Cooke. He announced the signing himself on Twitter:

Dreams really do come true!! I am proud to join the Oakland @Athletics . Words cannot describe the feeling that it brings to call myself a professional baseball player.

Can’t wait to get to work!! #DrumTogether #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/WbWCC1bLaf — Bjay Cooke (@bjay_cooke) May 15, 2022

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic profiled the 19-year-old from Australia yesterday, pointing out that the A’s have had several players from the Land Down Under in the past—most recently ace reliever Liam Hendriks, who left for the White Sox in free agency after the 2020 season. Former Athletics Grant Balfour, Travis Blackley, Luke Hughes, and Rich Thompson also hail from Australia.

But Cooke, who plays infield between pitching appearances and occupies a spot in the batting order, will be the first Aussie to begin his professional baseball career in the Athletics organization. Bjay (short for Bailey-Jay) was signed by A’s international scout Dan Betreen, who praised the 6’2” righty for his velocity on the mound (“easy low 90s and touched 93/94 a few times”) and his bat speed, strike zone feel, and “swing decisions” at the plate, per Lockard.

Be sure to check out Melissa’s full story at The Athletic! Her Oakland A’s MiLB roundups for the website are also fantastic and worth a regular look.

Cooke has actually posted evidence that he can touch as high as 96—and listen carefully to the commentator who thinks he’s seen Bjay throw even faster. He also showcases his bat with a pair of choice rips in this clip.

This youngster clearly has a lot of talent, and it will be exciting to see him develop in the A’s organization. Welcome to pro baseball, Bjay! Hope to see you going toe-to-toe with Shohei at Henderson Field (I’d vote to keep that name at the A’s next home) in a new stadium at Howard Terminal in a few years.

Need more hitting, and badly! At least Murph and Smith broke their 0-fers yesterday.

The A's have the worst team average (.199), on-base percentage (.268) and slugging percentage (.306) in all of Major League Baseball. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 17, 2022

Longballs in Lansing.

How's this for powering up?@Brett25harris and @crossmatt5401 homered to erase a pair of deficits in Great Lakes. And then Matt Cross homered again, just because.@jgoldstrass on the ️ pic.twitter.com/fR2ygPr57y — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) May 17, 2022

Recent roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: Cole Irvin to STK on rehab, C Jonah Bride off MID IL, RHPs J.T. Ginn & Jack Weisenburger & LHP Dalton Sawyer to MID IL, C Hansen Lopez & LHP Mac Lardner to LAN, RHP Jorge Juan to STK, RHP Adam Oller returned to LV… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 18, 2022

Wish we had some numbers like this on the big league club!

A's minor league OPS leaders as of Monday night (min. 50 ABs):

C Jonah Bride (MID) 1.043

3B Brett Harris (LAN) 1.031

OF-2B-SS Max Schuemann (MID) 1.003

1B Dermis Garcia (LV) .998

C Shea Langeliers (LV) .996 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 17, 2022

Cole’s rehab assignment off to a fine start.

T6: Cole Irvin's night is done and what an outing for the lefty



5 IP 5 H 1 R 6 SO



Ports 4 Nuts 1 — Stockton Ports (@stocktonports) May 18, 2022

Cristian pays respects to a trailblazer.

My respect, gratitude and great admiration to Ozzie Virgil, the man who opened the doors of MLB to all of us. https://t.co/gX48e1g58u — Cristian Pache (@cristianpache25) May 17, 2022

Selleck’s notes for Tuesday.

Elvis Andrus is 8-for-18 (.444) over his last six games and is now batting .275 (11-for-40) in May after hitting .206 in April...the A's game note highlights for May 17: pic.twitter.com/hLpcRebK8k — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) May 18, 2022

My money—take it!

There’s one person…well critter that has not missed an A’s game since 1968! That critter is now a member of the press and A’s broadcast team! That critter???



“THE RALLY POSSUM”



Proceeds from sales benefit the East Bay SPCA.



: https://t.co/VwnaVC3Ekp pic.twitter.com/nU8QW4kqVJ — Last Dive Bar (@lastdivebar) May 17, 2022

Young Jedi.

A young Jed Lowrie https://t.co/0I5zPCxjvQ — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 17, 2022

Great snap of a baseball legend.