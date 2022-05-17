A’s injuries: Cole Irvin begins rehab, Sheldon Neuse out of lineup

The Oakland A’s rotation could get back one of its members soon.

Pitcher Cole Irvin is set to make a minor league rehab start tonight (Tuesday) at Low-A Stockton.

The left-hander is on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 2 with shoulder tendinitis. At the end of today he will have satisfied his minimum required stint on the IL, so he’ll be eligible to return whenever the team thinks he’s ready.

Irvin threw a flat-ground session last Wednesday, reported Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle, and he moved up to a bullpen session on Friday, per insider Martin Gallegos. Now he’s on to the next step, which is pitching in a live game in the minors.

***

Meanwhile, the lineup has been without its most productive hitter this week.

Infielder Sheldon Neuse sat out Sunday and Monday and is also out of the lineup tonight. He’s “dealing with groin tightness,” reports Gallegos, who adds that Neuse is still available off the bench if needed. He’d played 33 straight games before Sunday, including both halves of both doubleheaders last week, and they’re “just trying to give him a lighter workload right now,” per Gallegos.

***

Updates on a few other hitters:

Outfielder Skye Bolt went on the 10-day IL in April before ever playing in a game, due to a strained right oblique. Now he’s finally back on the field, as he began a minor league rehab assignment on Friday. He’s played two games for Triple-A Las Vegas so far (Fri and Sun), going 4-for-9 with a homer, double, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Catcher Stephen Vogt has been on the 10-day IL since late-April due to a sprained knee, specifically a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He returned to baseball activity on Monday, taking some batting practice, running sprints, and catching, reports Kawahara. “Still likely a while before he’s back, but he’s making good progress,” adds Gallegos.

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty is on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 7 due to calf tightness, later diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain. It’s now been 10 days, but he’ll need a bit longer, as Kawahara suggested would be the case last weekend. However, Kawahara did mention on Saturday that Piscotty was running on a treadmill, even if he hadn’t begun baseball activities yet.

The full updated injury report: