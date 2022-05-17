Elephant Rumblings: Coliseum continues to court wildlife

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

During the weekend the Oakland Coliseum featured Angels against Athletics, but in another alliterative note it also had possums pestering press boxes. After all the fuss has been made around the Coli’s new population of feral cats earlier in the season, a return of a resident marsupial has some talk stirring again.

This all started during Sunday’s game, as recorded by writers Michael Wagaman and Matt Kawahara on twitter:

writing my story, look up and pic.twitter.com/zzB1S5xFkn — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 16, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Coliseum’s possum population has shown up; in the summer of 2014 one possum made its presence known. Dubbed the Rally Possum by press and fans, it first appeared during extra-innings on an August 4 game against the Rays, trotting through foul territory in right field. During the next season, Rally Possum appeared again on July 21 2015, hanging out by the visiting Blue Jays’ bullpen. Then, almost exactly a year after its debut, Rally Possum decided to take a seat on the left field wall to watch the late innings of an August 3 game against the Orioles. In all of these clips note Glen Kuiper’s vehement reaction to the marsupial, stating time and time again “I do not like those animals”.

There have been possum sightings in the Coliseum since Rally Possum first appeared on camera, largely by fans seeing the nocturnal animals pass through parts of the concourse.

Glen and Dallas Braden didn’t comment on the new possum during Sunday or Monday’s games, but you can expect Glen’s reaction to be the same. Dallas did catch a glimpse of his new broadcast partner on Monday.

Comin’ into the office today & just gathering some paperwork & I caught the “tail end” of the stay of our little visitor. What does a possum in the press box mean? Don’t sleep on the A’s , THATS what that means! #PlayinPossum pic.twitter.com/qKnK0lYwgb — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) May 16, 2022

As of Monday afternoon the press box was temporarily evacuated to allow animal control to try and remove the visitor according to longtime Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer:

I've just been asked to leave the visiting broadcast booth so an exterminator could come in to try to catch a possum...a series of words that, I'm guessing, has never been connected before. Hope you can join @LaTroyHawkins32, me and ????? for Twins/A's tonight from Oakland. — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) May 17, 2022

With such a quick action for removal, you have to assume that the possum simply didn’t have the right press credentials to be in the booth.

Cristian Pache doesn’t stress about tricky catches

80-grade casual approach on this grab by Cristian Pache in center field pic.twitter.com/3QoMyv2Edi — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) May 17, 2022

Elvis Andrus brings us the latest incarnation of the A’s double dance

I see the resemblance, do you?

People say Daulton Jefferies and Sonny Gray look alike. Not sure about that, but they’ll square off against each other Wednesday at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/yyvh2qKXVq — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 15, 2022

Cats, possums, now roving gangs of little-leaguers in the stands

Add another to the bad ceremonial first pitch pantheon

alright fine here’s the video of steve aoki’s first pitch. must’ve hit turbulence.



( : @JoshLinsenberg) pic.twitter.com/EMLXh065xr — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 16, 2022

Welcome to the A’s org, Bjay Cooke!