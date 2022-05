The A’s dropped the series opener to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, losing 3-1 for Oakland’s third straight loss.

The A’s rookie starting pitcher was solid enough, and four bullpen arms combined to yield just one run. But the lineup collected just four hits and a pair of walks, going 0-for-4 with RISP. Oakland has scored just seven runs in their last five games and continue eto be lost offensively.

*** Click here to revisit today’s Game Thread! ***

More to come...