Game Thread #38: A’s vs. Twins

The A’s begin a new series tonight at the Coliseum, welcoming the Minnesota Twins to town for a three game set. Oakland just finished up a three game series at the Twins last week, so this’ll be the last time we see these guys this season.

On the pitching side, it’ll be lefty Zach Logue, coming off two impressive starts to begin his MLB career, especially his most recent one against Detroit. This’ll be the second time he’s faced the Twins in less than two weeks, though, so they’ll have a fresh memory of what he’s got in his arsenal.

One of the A’s best hitters so far this season, Sheldon Neuse, is out for the second straight day with groin tightness, per Martin Gallegos. He’s available off the bench, but the A’s will miss his bat with the offense slumping the way it has been. Outfielder Luis Barerra, who hit a walkoff homerun on Saturday, gets his second start tonight, batting ahead of both Kevin Smith and Crisitian Pache. The offense will be going against Twins righty Chris Archer, who has yet to pitch into the fifth inning this year. It’ll likely be more of the same for the Minnesota pitching staff tonight.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Jed Lowrie (S) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Luis Barrera (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Twins lineup (away)

CF Byron Buxton (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) DH Kyle Garlick (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) C Gary Sanchez (R) RF Gilberto Celestino (R) 1B Jose Miranda (R) SS Royce Lewis (R) LF Nick Gordon (L)

RHP Chris Archer

How to watch/listen