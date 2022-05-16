 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elephant Rumblings: Weekend highlights in A’s minor league system

MLB news roundup

Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

While the A’s spent most of the weekend squandering brilliant pitching efforts, some of the organizations’s farmhands made impressive showings in the minors.

A’s #1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom had a fine Sunday with the A+ Lansing Lugnuts. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Here’s a longer look at the first homer, mainly because I got a kick out of Kim C’s retweet comment:

In fairness to the person running the Lugnuts’ Twitter account, Soderstrom had actually been all of three days without a homer. Last Thursday, the 20-year-old walked it off for the Lugnuts with a grand slam.

Soderstrom also tripled in the Lugnuts 8-7 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday. So it’s safe to say the A’s top prospect is on a tear at the moment. But the big hero in Saturday’s game in Lansing was Austin Beck, who hit two longballs of his own to earn Prospect of the Day honors from Athletics Farm.

Here’s the first:

And the second:

Even when your team has hit four dingers as Lansing did, you need good pitching to seal the win with just a one run lead. Lugnuts reliever Trayson Kubo finished off the Dragons on Saturday with this nasty slider.

A couple rungs up in AAA, Las Vegas Aviators lefty starter Jared Koenig struck out 10 on Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees. He’s on the leaderboard in several pitching categories this season.

Skye Bolt, rehabbing from his April injury, also got on base four times for the Aviators to join Saturday’s minor league notables.

Bolt’s rehab assignment was one of several recent roster moves in the organization. Adrian Martinez is back in Vegas after a fine debut start for the A’s. Billy McKinney cleared waivers and joined the Aviators, and the Eric Thames experiment ended.

With the A’s in rebuild mode, it’s good to see young players in the minor leagues showing promise for future days. And I didn’t even mention Shea Langeliers—until now. He went a relatively quiet 3-for-13 Friday through Sunday, but I’m sure he’ll be blasting off again soon enough!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Projected starters vs the Twins this week.

Piscotty’s IL stint likely extended.

Obscure seconds!

Still hungry for seconds? Here’s a second helping.

Barrera the A’s fifth to walk off with first career homer.

Elvis’ bat trending up of late.

Selleck’s Saturday notes.

Congrats and thanks to Sunday’s Honorary Bat Girl, Tina Ramirez!

Former A’s collide. Oly won this one.

