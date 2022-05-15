Game Thread #37: A’s vs. Angels

It’s the series finale! The Oakland A’s have played the Angels three times in the past 41 hours, including a doubleheader yesterday, and now they’ll do one more at the Coliseum before parting ways. The A’s won one of the three games so far and will strive for a split today.

On the mound for Oakland is Frankie Montas. He was knocked around two of his past three times out, but overall is off to a strong start this season. He’s gone at least five innings in each appearance this year, with an average of more than six frames per start.

The lineup is stacked with righty batters against the Angels lefty pitcher, but one name missing is Sheldon Neuse, the team’s most productive hitter so far. Neuse has played every inning of every game in May so far and is getting a rest day, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Jed Lowrie (S) RF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Angels lineup (away)

RF Taylor Ward (R) CF Mike Trout (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (L) 3B Anthony Rendon (R) 1B Jared Walsh (L) LF Brandon Marsh (L) C Chad Wallach (R) 2B Tyler Wade (L) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

RLP Patrick Sandoval

How to watch/listen