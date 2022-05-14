Adam Oller called up to start Game 2 of doubleheader for A’s

The Oakland A’s are playing another doubleheader on Saturday! That means they’re allowed to call up an extra player to help out in the second game.

The A’s chose pitcher Adam Oller to be be the 27th man for the doubleheader, the team announced. He will start the second game of the day against the Angels. Upon the completion of that game, he must return to Triple-A.

This is Oller’s second stint in Oakland this season, after being acquired two months ago in the Chris Bassitt trade. The right-hander cracked the Opening Day rotation and made three starts in April, including his MLB debut, but got knocked around each time and was eventually optioned down to the minors.

Oller, 2022 MLB: 11.17 ERA, 9⅔ ip, 8 Ks, 8 BB, 4 HR, 9.34 FIP

He made two starts for Triple-A Las Vegas after being sent down, most recently tossing five strong innings on the road in Sacramento last weekend.

The A’s are playing their second doubleheader of the week, as they begin to make up the early-season games that were canceled due the lengthy winter lockout. On Tuesday they played two against the Tigers, using starting pitcher Adrian Martinez as their 27th man. Now four days later they have another twin-bill against the Angels, and fellow rookie Oller gets the nod.