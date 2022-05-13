Game Thread #34: A’s vs. Angels

The Oakland A’s are hot again! They just took four out of five games from the Detroit Tigers, and now they’re back home to play the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum.

However, there’s a catch. The Tigers are bad right now, with the worst record in the American League, whereas the Halos are off to a great start with a 21-12 record. If the A’s want to keep rolling this weekend, they’ll have to do so against a much tougher opponent.

Oakland starter Daulton Jefferies faces an Angels lineup that features multiple superstars and currently leads the majors in scoring. Mike Trout is healthy after missing most of last year, and he’s posting his customarily absurd numbers and already leading the league in both versions of WAR.

The A’s lineup will face pitcher Chase Silseth, who’s making his MLB debut. In fact, the right-hander hasn’t yet played above Double-A, and has only 31⅓ professional innings on his resume since being drafted last summer in the 11th round. This time last year he was in college, and next week he’ll celebrate his 22nd birthday, but today he’ll pitch in the majors.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Jed Lowrie (S) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Angels lineup (away)

RF Taylor Ward (R) CF Mike Trout (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (L) 3B Anthony Rendon (R) 1B Jared Walsh (L) LF Brandon Marsh (L) C Chad Wallach (R) 2B Tyler Wade (L) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

RHP Chase Silseth

How to watch/listen