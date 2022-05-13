 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elephant Rumblings: Profiling the A’s newest starting pitchers

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Zach Logue (67) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s got back on track this week by taking four out of five games from the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The team’s efforts were buoyed by strong performances from two recent callups, Zach Logue and Adrian Martinez, each winning their respective starts with scoreless performances.

Zach Logue was acquired from the Blue Jays in the Matt Chapman trade and made his MLB debut in April pitching in relief against the Orioles. He was called back up on May 6 to replace an injured Cole Irvin and has made two starts since then. Logue lost the first one against the Twins last week, though he only gave up two runs despite giving up two homers among five hits and two walks through five innings.

The 26-year-old lefty fared considerably better in his second start against the Tigers on Wednesday. He got plenty of run support from the A’s but only needed one from the offense, as he shut out the Twins through seven innings and relievers Sam Moll and Justin Grimm contributed a scoreless inning apiece to seal the victory for Logue. Zach fanned six and didn’t walk a single batter. He presently ranks 19th on the A’s prospect list.

  • Logue, MLB 2022: 1.35 ERA, 13⅓ IP, 12 K, 3 BB, 3.95 FIP

Adrian Martinez came from the Padres in a two prospect package for Sean Manaea. Martinez was called up for his big league debut on May 10 to fill out the A’s roster for a doubleheader. The 25-year-old right hander delighted fans and teammates alike in his first MLB start, going 5⅓ scoreless innings for the win. Adrian swelled with joy in the sixth inning when he handed the ball to manager Mark Kotsay and accepted his well-deserved congratulations for a job well done. He’s currently ranked 21st among A’s prospects.

Martinez, MLB 2022: 0.00 ERA, 5⅓ IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 2.56 FIP

Presumably, Logue will give up his rotation spot upon Cole Irvin’s return, and Martinez is already back in the minors, having only occupied the extra active roster spot on a doubleheader day. But it’s encouraging to see these young prospects show their stuff and demonstrate readiness to fortify the A’s pitching depth. Congratulations to both on their first big league wins!

