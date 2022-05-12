Game Thread #33: A’s at Tigers

The A’s look to make it three wins in a row in the road finale against the Detroit Tigers.

Because this was a five-game series, every member of the starting rotation got a chance against the Tigers. Today it’s James Kaprielian’s turn, as he’s set for his third start of the year. He was shaky in his first start and much better in his second, and he gets a chance at a slumping Detroit squad to keep his momentum going.

In the lineup again is Luis Barerra, making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A, while Christian Bethancourt, coming off a 3-hit game yesterday, is at catcher giving Sean Murphy a day off. Infielder Kevin Smith is also giving a veteran a day off, sliding over to shortstop to let Elvis Andrus get a breather.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) LF Luis Barerra (L) SS Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Tigers lineup (home)

LF Robbie Grossman (S) RF Austin Meadows (L) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) DH Miguel Cabrera (R) SS Harold Castro (L) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) CF Willi Castro (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) C Tucker Barnhart (R)

RHP Beau Brieske

How to watch/listen