Game Thread #32: A’s at Tigers

After splitting yesterday’s doubleheader, the A’s will go for their first back-to-back wins in three weeks this evening against the Detroit Tigers.

For the second straight game, Oakland will turn to a rookie starting pitcher, this time Zach Logue. The left-hander was impressive in his first career start, completing five innings of 2 run ball last week against the Twins, and he should have an easier time in his second start facing a Tigers team in the midst of their own offensive struggles.

Detroit is having an MLB debut today, with fellow left-hander Joey Wentz making his MLB debut this evening starting against the A’s. Once considered a top prospect, his shine has dulled over the past couple years but has made it to the big leagues thanks to a few injuries to the Tigers’ starting staff. He has yet to pitch into the fifth inning in 2022 while in Triple-A, so expect a short leash for Wentz.

Manager Mark Kotsay has stacked the batting order with righties in anticipation, with leadoff man Tony Kemp the only left-hander in the starting lineup. The Tigers are going with the same strategy, with a left-handed leadoff man and then all righties, with a couple switch hitters sprinkled in here and there.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Tigers lineup (home)

RF Austin Meadows (L) SS Javier Baez (R) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) DH Miguel Cabrera (R) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) LF Willi Castro (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) C Tucker Barnhart (R) CF Derek Hill (R)

LHP Joey Wentz

How to watch/listen