Game Thread #32: A’s at Tigers

After splitting yesterday’s doubleheader, the A’s will go for their first back-to-back wins in three weeks this evening against the Detroit Tigers.
For the second straight game, Oakland will turn to a rookie starting pitcher, this time Zach Logue. The left-hander was impressive in his first career start, completing five innings of 2 run ball last week against the Twins, and he should have an easier time in his second start facing a Tigers team in the midst of their own offensive struggles.
Detroit is having an MLB debut today, with fellow left-hander Joey Wentz making his MLB debut this evening starting against the A’s. Once considered a top prospect, his shine has dulled over the past couple years but has made it to the big leagues thanks to a few injuries to the Tigers’ starting staff. He has yet to pitch into the fifth inning in 2022 while in Triple-A, so expect a short leash for Wentz.
Manager Mark Kotsay has stacked the batting order with righties in anticipation, with leadoff man Tony Kemp the only left-hander in the starting lineup. The Tigers are going with the same strategy, with a left-handed leadoff man and then all righties, with a couple switch hitters sprinkled in here and there.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- DH Sheldon Neuse (R)
- LF Chad Pinder (R)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- 1B Christian Bethancourt (R)
- 3B Kevin Smith (R)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- LHP Zach Logue
Tigers lineup (home)
- RF Austin Meadows (L)
- SS Javier Baez (R)
- 3B Jeimer Candelario (S)
- DH Miguel Cabrera (R)
- 2B Jonathan Schoop (R)
- LF Willi Castro (S)
- 1B Spencer Torkelson (R)
- C Tucker Barnhart (R)
- CF Derek Hill (R)
- LHP Joey Wentz
How to watch/listen
- Date: Wednesday, May 11
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
Loading comments...