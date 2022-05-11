Elephant Rumblings: Bob Melvin to undergo prostate surgery

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, former A’s manager Bob Melvin announced that he is undergoing prostate surgery today, per the Associated Press. He has apparently been bothered by various symptoms over the past week. Little has been disclosed with respect to the specific indications for surgery. Melvin stated that he doesn’t think he has cancer, but that won’t be known for sure until “they get in there.”

Encouragingly, Bob sounds confident that he’ll be back on the job soon, possibly by the time the Padres-Giants series in San Francisco begins on May 20. Padres bench coach Ryan Christenson, who followed Melvin from Oakland to San Diego ahead of the 2022 season, will manage The Friars in their skipper’s stead.

Bob Melvin enjoyed a distinguished career with the A’s as their manager from 2011 through 2021. Last year he surpassed Hall of Famer Tony La Russa to become the Oakland Athletics’ all-time winningest manager, ending his tenure with a win-loss record of 853-764. Only Connie Mack, who managed the Philadelphia A’s for fifty years, has (a whole lot) more career wins than Melvin in the franchise’s entire history. Melvin led the A’s to the postseason in six of his 11 seasons managing the team, and two of his three Manager of the Year awards were won while in Oakland.

Under Bob’s leadership, the Padres are holding their own in a fiercely competitive NL West division at 20-11, just 1.5 games behind perennial World Series favorites the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Athletics Nation wishes Bob Melvin a successful procedure, favorable prognosis, speedy recovery, and continued success as one of baseball’s best managers!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Rookie throws a no-no!

In his 11th big league game, Reid Detmers has pitched a no-hitter for the Angels. He was 10th player picked in 2020(!) draft out of Louisville. — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) May 11, 2022

Absolutely should happen if he keeps pitching at or near his current level.

Paul Blackburn, AL All-Star? Could happen — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 10, 2022

Case in point.

2022 AL Pitching WAR Leaders



Paul Blackburn (1.7)

Michael Kopech (1.6)

Dylan Cease (1.5)

Michael Wacha (1.4)



All Leaders: https://t.co/Or7b2308UH — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 10, 2022

Martinez got Verlander’d for his big league debut.

I had no idea…. pic.twitter.com/RYhEpKq6Zy — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) May 10, 2022

It was a fine debut! I’d be excited too.

Mark Kotsay said he told Adrián Martínez "Great job" when he went to remove the right-hander in the sixth. "He, I think, wanted to give us all hugs – which I would have taken a hug, but I had to get the ball. All in all, what a day for him." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 11, 2022

Concurrent streaks!

Today the A’s extended their home losing streak to 7 games and also extended their road win streak to 2 games. — Locked On A’s (@LockedOnAs) May 11, 2022

THE CATCH

Look forward to the details of this settlement!

BREAKING: The class action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers, Senne vs. the Commissioner’s Office, et al., has been settled. Terms not immediately known. A trial was set to begin in June. The lawsuit was filed in 2014. Here’s an earlier story on the case: https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 10, 2022

Big bombers on the A’s farm.

A's Minor League OPS Leaders:

C Jonah Bride (MID) 1.099

C Shea Langeliers (LV) 1.094

2B-OF Max Schuemann (MID) 1.046

OF Lazaro Armenteros (LAN) 1.028

SS Logan Davidson (MID) .975 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 10, 2022

Looks like some fine summer reading.

Fabulous new book just released on Hank Aaron by the great @TMooreSports, who provides wonderful insight on the man he knew extremely well. Wise to pick it up. pic.twitter.com/CU8sn8l1jv — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) May 10, 2022

That’s baseball for ya.