Elephant Rumblings: Bob Melvin to undergo prostate surgery

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
new

MLB: San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, former A’s manager Bob Melvin announced that he is undergoing prostate surgery today, per the Associated Press. He has apparently been bothered by various symptoms over the past week. Little has been disclosed with respect to the specific indications for surgery. Melvin stated that he doesn’t think he has cancer, but that won’t be known for sure until “they get in there.”

Encouragingly, Bob sounds confident that he’ll be back on the job soon, possibly by the time the Padres-Giants series in San Francisco begins on May 20. Padres bench coach Ryan Christenson, who followed Melvin from Oakland to San Diego ahead of the 2022 season, will manage The Friars in their skipper’s stead.

Bob Melvin enjoyed a distinguished career with the A’s as their manager from 2011 through 2021. Last year he surpassed Hall of Famer Tony La Russa to become the Oakland Athletics’ all-time winningest manager, ending his tenure with a win-loss record of 853-764. Only Connie Mack, who managed the Philadelphia A’s for fifty years, has (a whole lot) more career wins than Melvin in the franchise’s entire history. Melvin led the A’s to the postseason in six of his 11 seasons managing the team, and two of his three Manager of the Year awards were won while in Oakland.

Under Bob’s leadership, the Padres are holding their own in a fiercely competitive NL West division at 20-11, just 1.5 games behind perennial World Series favorites the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Athletics Nation wishes Bob Melvin a successful procedure, favorable prognosis, speedy recovery, and continued success as one of baseball’s best managers!

