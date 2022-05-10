Game Thread #31: A’s at Tigers

It’s a doubleheader! The Oakland A’s and Detroit Tigers already finished one game today, and now they’ll turn around and play another this afternoon. Click here to read about Game 1, which the Tigers won 6-0.

Game 2 brings a new arm to the mound for Oakland, as Adrian Martinez will make his MLB debut. The right-hander was acquired last month in the Sean Manaea trade, and he was called up for today as the bonus 27th man for the doubleheader, so he will start this game and then head back to the minors.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) SS Kevin Smith (R) LF Luis Barrera (L) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Adrian Martinez

Tigers lineup (home)

LF Robbie Grossman (S) RF Austin Meadows (L) SS Javier Baez (R) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) DH Miguel Cabrera (R) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) CF Willi Castro (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) C Eric Haase (R)

RHP Alex Faedo

