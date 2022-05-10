Adrian Martinez called up to start Game 2 of doubleheader for A’s

The Oakland A’s are playing a doubleheader Tuesday, which means they get to call up an extra player for the second game.

The A’s brought up pitcher Adrian Martinez to be the 27th man for the doubleheader, the team announced. He will start the second game of the day against the Detroit Tigers, and the appearance will be his MLB debut.

Oakland acquired Martinez from the Padres last month in the Sean Manaea trade. The right-hander spent last year in San Diego’s upper minors, where he enjoyed a promising campaign, and so far this year he’s made five starts for Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s given up some runs in Vegas but also racked up a lot of strikeouts.

Martinez, 2022 AAA: 7.45 ERA, 19⅓ ip, 25 Ks, 9 BB, 4 HR, 5.62 FIP

His arsenal is led by two well-regarded pitches, a low/mid-90s fastball with horizontal movement and a nasty diving changeup, with a slider also in development. It remains to be seen whether his long-term home is in the rotation or bullpen, but today the 25-year-old is starting in the majors. Click here for his full scouting report, including video clips.

Martinez will be the eighth player to make his MLB debut for the A’s this season, the most of any club so far. His cup of coffee will last only one day, as by rule he must head back to the minors after the doubleheader is over, but that’s long enough to officially play in the majors. The other 2022 debuts:

RHP Zach Jackson

RHP Jacob Lemoine

LHP Zach Logue

RHP Adrian Martinez

RHP Adam Oller

IF Nick Allen

IF Christian Lopes

OF Mickey McDonald

Welcome to the Show!