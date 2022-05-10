Game Thread #30: A’s at Tigers

Coming off their first win in almost two weeks, the Oakland A’s will be hoping to make it two straight with a win in today’s Game 1 of a double header against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday

After getting their first win of May, the A’s will be looking to Frankie Montas to get a winning streak going. Montas bounced back in his last outing, throwing seven shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but wasn’t able to earn the win thanks to an anemic A’s offense. Otherwise Montas would have had an easy W on his stats sheet in what is shaping up to be another fine year for the right-hander.

Speaking of offense, Oakland needs to get going with the bats. Even with the win yesterday, the A’s only scored twice on six hits, so let’s see if Ramon Laureano, who went hitless in his first game back from suspension yesterday, can get himself and the other guys going today. There’s a new face at the top of the lineup, as Sheldon Neuse moves up from his customary #2 slot and will bat leadoff today while regular leadoff man Tony Kemp, who blasted a home run yesterday, slides all the way down to the nine hole. Hey, any shakeup that can get the bats going, right?

A’s lineup (away)

1B Sheldon Neuse (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L)

RHP Frankie Montas

Tigers lineup (home)

RF Robbie Grossman (S) DH Austin Meadows (L) SS Javier Baez (R) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) 1B Harold Castro (L) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) LF Willi Castro (S) C Tucker Barnhart (S) CF Derek Hill (R)

LHP Tarik Skubal

How to watch/listen