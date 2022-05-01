Game Thread #22: A’s vs. Guardians

The Oakland A’s and Cleveland Guardians wrap up their series at the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, with the A’s looking to avoid being swept at home. Oakland lost each of the first two games by narrow margins, 9-8 and 3-1, but remained competitive in both contests.

This time around, the A’s have some new momentum on their side. Pitcher James Kaprielian is back from the injured list, and he’ll start on the mound for his 2022 season debut. That’s an exciting upgrade for the rotation, which has been doing pretty well so far but could use one more reliable arm to round out the group. Click here for more details.

The lineup has most of its familiar names back, with only two members who weren’t here last year. Kevin Smith appears to have retaken the everyday 3B job after a brief stint on the injured list, which means Sheldon Neuse is moving around to different positions to keep his hot bat in the order.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) CF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Guardians lineup (away)

CF Myles Straw (R) RF Steven Kwan (L) 3B Jose Ramirez (S) 2B Owen Miller (R) 1B Josh Naylor (L) DH Franmil Reyes (R) SS Andres Gimenez (L) C Luke Maile (R) LF Richie Palacios (L)

RHP Triston McKenzie

