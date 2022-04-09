Game Thread #2: A’s at Phillies

Good morning, Athletics Nation! It’s a good day for the A’s to win.

After falling short in yesterday’s season opener, Oakland will turn to left-hander Cole Irvin for Game 2 today. facing off against the same lineup that tagged Frankie Montas yesterday for 5 runs. Irvin was originally drafted by the Phillies, so hopefully Irvin can have better results this afternoon and help pitch the A’s to their first victory after clawing their way back from a bad start in yesterday’s game.

Mark Kotsay is using the same lineup as yesterday as well, with one exception: Jed Lowrie is getting the nod at DH today, replacing Billy McKinney, who went 0-3 with 2 K’s in yesterday’s game. Chad Pinder is back in left field and in the cleanup hole after swatting an oppo taco home run to get the offense jump-started yesterday. And while it’s only the second game of the season, it’s odd we haven’t gotten a look at Sheldon Neuse yet, considering he was one of the A”s best hitter during camp.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L)

(L) DH Jed Lowrie (S)

(S) C Sean Murphy (R)

(R) LF Chad Pinder (R)

(R) 1B Seth Brown (L)

(L) SS Elvis Andrus (R)

(R) 3B Kevin Smith (R)

(R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R)

(R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Phillies lineup (home)

LF Kyle Schwarber (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) C RF Bryce Harper (L) DH Nick Castellanos (R) 1B Rhys Hoskins (R) 2B Jean Segura (R) SS Didi Gregorius (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) CF Matt Vierling (R)

RHP Kyle Gibson

