Game Thread #1: A’s at Phillies

Happy Opening Day, Athletics Nation!

The 2022 season is here, for better or for worse. The Oakland A’s traded away a bunch of stars and slashed their payroll to $44 million, so they probably won’t be as good as the past few years, and last place is a distinct possibility. But we’ve said that before and been pleasantly surprised, so let’s see what happens.

The A’s open on the road with interleague action, returning to their birthplace of Philadelphia. They originated in the city back in 1901 and played 54 seasons there before beginning their westward migration, and now they head back to face the Phillies. Even though they’re in an NL stadium, there won’t be any pitchers hitting because the DH is now universal for both leagues.

At this point you might be wondering, who is actually on the A’s now? Follow these handy links to find out: Opening Day roster, Opening Day lineup.

As for the Phillies, they added a couple big expensive bats over the offseason (Castellanos, Schwarber), to go with a couple even bigger and more expensive bats they added over the past couple years (Harper, Realmuto). Their lineup is getting mighty intimidating, on offense at least.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L)

(L) DH Billy McKinney (L)

(L) C Sean Murphy (R)

(R) LF Chad Pinder (R)

(R) 1B Seth Brown (L)

(L) SS Elvis Andrus (R)

(R) 3B Kevin Smith (R)

(R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R)

(R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

(R) RHP Frankie Montas

Phillies lineup (home)

LF Kyle Schwarber (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) C RF Bryce Harper (L) DH Nick Castellanos (R) 1B Rhys Hoskins (R) SS Didi Gregorius (L) 2B Jean Segura (R) 3B Bryson Stott (L) CF Matt Vierling (R)

RHP Aaron Nola

