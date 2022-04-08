How to watch and listen to A’s games in 2022

The 2022 MLB season is here! The Oakland A’s aren’t expected to be very good, but they are expected to play 162 games. Here’s how to watch them or listen to them.

The TV broadcasts will be on NBC Sports California, as usual. Nearly every game can be found on that channel, except for a few national broadcasts that will air exclusively elsewhere:

Apr 22 vs. TEX, on AppleTV+

vs. TEX, on AppleTV+ Jun 12 vs. CLE, on Peacock

vs. CLE, on Peacock Jul 30 vs. CHW, on Fox

vs. CHW, on Fox Aug 20 vs. SEA, on Fox

The AppleTV+ game requires using a device that can access the online streaming service, which may or may not include your TV depending on its compatibility. For now those games are being shown for free without paying for a subscription, and the A’s date should fall within that grace period.

The Peacock game will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, on a Sunday morning. Similar to the Apple games, the Peacock games will be free for the first few months, long enough to cover the A’s date, though your TV will need internet access if you want to use it to watch. Otherwise you’ll need a computer or some other gadget.

The two Fox games are just regular old-fashioned national broadcasts.

The other 158 games will be on familiar NBCSCA, with Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden on the mic. Throughout the season there will be tributes honoring the late Ray Fosse, who passed away in October after 35 years calling the action in Oakland.

Or, you can listen to the games. All 162 contests will be broadcast online on A’s Cast audio streaming, which you can access for free by clicking here. For traditional radio, they’ll all be on 960 AM in the Bay Area. Longtime duo Ken Korach and Vince Cotroneo are back for their 17th season (and Korach’s 27th). Click here to see other radio options outside the Bay Area, and for Spanish-language broadcasts.

First up is Opening Day! The info below works for pretty much every game this year, except the four national TV games listed above (but they’ll still have the same local radio/audio feeds).

How to watch A’s on Opening Day

Date: Friday, April 8

Friday, April 8 Time: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Radio: 960 AM

960 AM Streaming (audio): A’s Cast

For fans out of the local market, you can also use MLB.tv to watch the online stream.