Elephant Rumblings: A’s regular season begins today

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

And welcome back, baseball! The A’s were off on MLB’s official Opening Day, but their season starts today at 12:05 PT against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love. Frankie Montas, now the A’s undisputed #1 starter, will square off against righty Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

The A’s underwent an unusually aggressive teardown during the offseason, dealing stars Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea while losing a host of other players to free agency. Fangraphs projects the A’s to scrape together 70 wins en route to a last place finish in the AL West. In the midst of all this, the quest for a new ballpark in Oakland inches along with great uncertainty while ownership continues to court Las Vegas as a potential relocation destination.

So what is going to get beleaguered A’s fans through this expected drought? The players. The prospects. The magical moments that are inevitably abundant in a 162 game season. The reuniting venerable veterans. Plus, you never know exactly — or even approximately — how baseball gonna baseball: who expected the San Francisco Giants to win the NL West in 2021, for Pete’s sake? Or for the Atlanta Braves to rise from mediocracy to a World Series title?

I’m not betting a dime on surprise contention this year, but I am excited to see who steps up and what unexpected delights, however fleeting, are in store. After all, I’m a member of Athletics Nation, where the A’s most dedicated fans come together. AN helped me recover from the Butler years, and it will get me through whatever lies ahead — aside from a move to Sin City, anyway.

We have legitimate gripes and frustrations about the elusive new ballpark, thrifty ownership, and misguided mistreatment of fans who still want to see games at the Coliseum. And the pinnacle of glory has remained just out of reach for over 30 years now: many of us (not including me) weren’t even of this world in 1989, when the A’s last won it all!

But we are Athletics Nation. The truest of fans through weather fair and foul. So get to know those newly-worked-over 40-man and active Opening Day rosters, fire up the grill, crack a cold one, and boldly witness the next chapter of Oakland A’s history. Let’s go, Oakland!

The players we love.

A’s Announce Opening Day Roster pic.twitter.com/ouRw2c5PYg — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 7, 2022

Congratulations to the selected non-roster invitees!

Five non-roster invites to camp had their contracts selected: relievers Justin Grimm, Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez, Jacob Lemoine and OF Billy McKinney. Reliever Sam Selman was designated for assignment. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 7, 2022

We got one on this list.

Oakland native and Head Royce and Stanford alum Nico Hoerner with the first homer of the season https://t.co/TtynzTJ9sx — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 7, 2022

Is that a Gucci cap? Pache not passé.

This is how we look forward to Opening Day! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TsDj2NvsNo — Cristian Pache (@cristianpache25) April 6, 2022

The road from Stanford goes through Oakland.

Shining on the big stage.



Good luck to our Golden Bears on #OpeningDay! pic.twitter.com/r9ufMOw92F — Cal Baseball (@CalBaseball) April 7, 2022

Words, marked.

AL division winners: Jays, White Sox, Astros. Wild cards: Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners. MVP: Mike Trout. CY: Gerrit Cole RoY: Bobby Witt NL divisions: Braves, Brewers, Dodgers. Wild cards: Mets, Cardinals, Padres. MVP: Juan Soto. CY: Max Fried. RoY: Seiya Suzuki. WS: LAD over Hou — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 7, 2022

Pagan the journeyman.

Emilio Pagan is the reliever heading to Minnesota, source says. https://t.co/8BfWTCr2i1 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2022

Thames off to a ripping good start in LV.

A’s Prospect of the Day is 1B Eric Thames who had 2 hits w/a HR & 4 RBIs for @AviatorsLV on Wednesday… https://t.co/g0CAtrcJfA pic.twitter.com/3adKU2tzSo — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 7, 2022

(he struck out)