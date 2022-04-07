A’s roster moves: 3 pitchers begin season on IL, Sam Selman DFA’d, 5 NRIs added

The Oakland A’s announced their 2022 Opening Day roster on Thursday, but to do so they had to make a handful of moves to put everything in order.

Injured list

The A’s placed three pitchers on the injured list to begin the season:

Starter James Kaprielian goes on the 10-day IL with an inflamed AC joint in his shoulder

goes on the 10-day IL with an inflamed AC joint in his shoulder Starter Brent Honeywell goes on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in his elbow

goes on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in his elbow Reliever Deolis Guerra goes on the 60-day IL with a sprained UCL in his elbow

Kaprielian is likely to be out for most of April, but he has resumed throwing and is feeling good so far.

Guerra is opting for surgery, and while the exact nature of the procedure hasn’t been reported, the diagnosis of a sprained UCL makes it safe to assume he’s having a season-ending Tommy John operation unless or until we hear otherwise. Honeywell is out indefinitely, with no further details yet beyond the diagnosis reported today.

Selman DFA

Oakland also removed another arm from the roster:

Reliever Sam Selman designated for assignment

The A’s claimed Selman off waivers from the Angels in March, but he didn’t make the club’s rebuilding bullpen out of spring camp, while several non-roster invitees did.

Added to 40-man

Entering Thursday, the A’s had 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open spots, and it appeared they were preparing to add five new names.

That meant they needed to clear three more spots. Two of them were satisfied by Guerra and Honeywell going on the 60-day IL, and the other was opened up by the Selman DFA. That made room to add five non-roster invitees to the 40-man:

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Zach Jackson

RHP Dany Jimenez

RHP Jacob Lemoine

OF Billy McKinney

All five will also be on the active 28-man roster for Opening Day. Click here for more info on Jackson, Jimenez, and Lemoine, here for Grimm, and here for McKinney.

Updated 40-man roster

See below for the updated 40-man roster. Outfielder Ramon Laureano is absent due to his ongoing PED suspension, and won’t need to take a roster spot until he is activated from the Restricted List a couple dozen games into the season. Players listed in —italics have not yet debuted in the majors.