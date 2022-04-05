Spring Training Game Thread #18: A’s at Giants

It’s the final game of Spring Training! The A’s square off against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon, looking to get a win and hit the ground running come Friday.

Right-hander Daulton Jefferies takes the mound for his final tune up against what looks like a good chunk of the Giants’ Opening Day lineup. He’ll look to build on his previous outing when he went 4 2⁄ 3 innings with 5 runs allowed. If he can just build up his pitch count and get out of the game healthy, it’ll be a success.

The A’s meanwhile will trot out a lineup full of regulars top to bottom. It’s curious to see Chad Pinder leading things off, with Tony Kemp in the #9 hole. Perhaps some version of this lineup is what Mark Kotsay is planning for when Oakland faces left-handed starters, with Kemp acting as a sort of 2nd leadoff man. We’ll also be seeing a Sheldon Neuse start at first base today, which could signal he’ll be getting some decent run there this season. He only has 37 innings in the minors at the position, but Oakland is never shy about teaching a player first base!

A’s lineup (away)

LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Giants lineup (home)

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L) 1B Brandon Belt (L) DH Thairo Estrada (R) LF Joc Pederson (L) SS Brandon Crawford (L) C Curt Casali (R) CF Steven Duggar (L) 2B Mauricio Dubon (R) 3B Jason Vosler (L)

LHP Alex Wood

How to watch/listen