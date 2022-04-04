 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Sean Manaea trade

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And happy trails to Sean Manaea. However he feels about being traded to the Padres yesterday, it has to be of some comfort to move in tandem with Bob Melvin, who has mentored Sean through his entire six-year big league career so far. Reactions to the trade poured in on Sunday from coaches new and old along with baseball’s intelligentsia.

The Padres’ new skipper was enthusiastic about Manaea joining him in San Diego:

“He’s a terrific teammate. I’ve always called him the world’s best teammate. He’ll fit in really well here.

Meanwhile, the A’s new skipper Mark Kotsay acknowledged that it was a tough day to lose “the heart and soul of the staff the last few years,” but also declared, “Our mentality is ‘next man up.’”

Three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart voiced many an A’s fan’s hopes in his farewell to the Manaealator:

So, how was the deal graded in terms of how it benefits the A’s? Melissa Lockard seemed pretty lukewarm in her appraisal of the swap, which appeared in The Athletic. She described Euribiel Angeles as “a solid prospect,” but continued, “you’d expect him to be more of a secondary piece rather than a headliner in a return for a top-of-the-rotation starter.” She sees value in Adrian Martinez as a potential contributor on the back end of the A’s rotation or in the bullpen, but “again, he isn’t the kind of prospect you’d expect to be a key in a return for a pitcher of Manaea’s caliber, especially when the A’s also gave up a decent prospect alongside Manaea in [Aaron] Holiday.”

In his analysis for Athletics Nation, Alex Hall voiced sentiments that were not entirely dissimilar to Lockard’s: the returned prospects have definite value and potential but the haul seems a bit light for Manaea. Perhaps the A’s brass simply felt it was imperative to get Manaea’s salary off the payroll and the Padres’ offer was the best one on the table with Opening Day just days away.

What do you think, AN? Would Oakland have been better off holding out and hoping for a better deal at the trade deadline? Sound off in the comments below!

