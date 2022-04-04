Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Sean Manaea trade

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And happy trails to Sean Manaea. However he feels about being traded to the Padres yesterday, it has to be of some comfort to move in tandem with Bob Melvin, who has mentored Sean through his entire six-year big league career so far. Reactions to the trade poured in on Sunday from coaches new and old along with baseball’s intelligentsia.

The Padres’ new skipper was enthusiastic about Manaea joining him in San Diego:

“He’s a terrific teammate. I’ve always called him the world’s best teammate. He’ll fit in really well here.

Meanwhile, the A’s new skipper Mark Kotsay acknowledged that it was a tough day to lose “the heart and soul of the staff the last few years,” but also declared, “Our mentality is ‘next man up.’”

Three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart voiced many an A’s fan’s hopes in his farewell to the Manaealator:

Hopefully this is my last goodbye until the trade deadline. Sean Manaea who came to the A’s via trade, and was a solid part to everything good in the clubhouse and on the field. I’ll miss the many hair styles, the playfulness, most of all his professionalism. You will be missed! — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) April 3, 2022

So, how was the deal graded in terms of how it benefits the A’s? Melissa Lockard seemed pretty lukewarm in her appraisal of the swap, which appeared in The Athletic. She described Euribiel Angeles as “a solid prospect,” but continued, “you’d expect him to be more of a secondary piece rather than a headliner in a return for a top-of-the-rotation starter.” She sees value in Adrian Martinez as a potential contributor on the back end of the A’s rotation or in the bullpen, but “again, he isn’t the kind of prospect you’d expect to be a key in a return for a pitcher of Manaea’s caliber, especially when the A’s also gave up a decent prospect alongside Manaea in [Aaron] Holiday.”

In his analysis for Athletics Nation, Alex Hall voiced sentiments that were not entirely dissimilar to Lockard’s: the returned prospects have definite value and potential but the haul seems a bit light for Manaea. Perhaps the A’s brass simply felt it was imperative to get Manaea’s salary off the payroll and the Padres’ offer was the best one on the table with Opening Day just days away.

What do you think, AN? Would Oakland have been better off holding out and hoping for a better deal at the trade deadline? Sound off in the comments below!

This image stings. I found out about the trade on a hike when I got an alert on my watch saying the A’s had won against the Padres but listing Manaea as the losing pitcher.

I couldn’t concur more. Sean may have been streaky on the mound but he was A++ every day as a leader and fan favorite.

Sean Manaea will always be the most loveable A's player ever. Seeing him on the field always made me smile, he was so sweet to fans, and I've never been happier for an A than I was when he got his no hitter. I'll be fine. Just going to start fashioning a John Fisher voodoo doll. pic.twitter.com/VDc4ggKS6u — Michelle Milliken (@MichelleyM) April 3, 2022

This was a magical day. Remember how stacked that Red Sox lineup was?

The pure joy and wonderment in the photo captured by Brad Mangin following Sean Manaea’s no hitter vs the Red Sox. We appreciated all the times Sean allowed us to come along for the ride: pic.twitter.com/xF5zJL1xEi — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) April 3, 2022

Still quite a nadir in terms of talent investment.

That figure isn't counting the other 16 minimum-salary players. The 26-man roster is around $44m now. https://t.co/VyDiWy6Osf — Alex Hall (@AlexHallAN) April 3, 2022

Another dramatic image on this crazy day.

Rosenthal with some bits on the Manaea trade negotiations.

Some leftovers from Manaea trade, per sources: CWS also were on Manaea. SD had more to offer, and OAK (and scouts) high on offensive potential of IF Euribiel Angeles. SD still wants to add RHH, maybe bullpen arm. A trade for PIT’s Reynolds (switch-hitter) remains a longshot. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 3, 2022

A trio of young bullpen arms got the nod.

Relievers Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez and Jacob Lemoine were told they made the A's roster today, included in this story: https://t.co/MsU2Ntwibw — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 4, 2022

One last goodbye, and good luck, Sean.