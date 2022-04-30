Game Thread #21: A’s vs Guardians

The A’s are back at it for some Saturday afternoon baseball, taking on the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of the 3 game set.

After suffering a close loss last night, Oakland turns to Cole Irvin to right the ship. The lone left-hander in the rotation, Irvin is coming off his best start so far, five 1-hit innings against the Rangers. He’ll hope to keep rolling and get Oakland back above the .500 mark.

Infielder Kevin Smith is making his first start since returning from the IL yesterday, getting the nod at third base and pushing Sheldon Neuse to the DH slot. Fellow infield prospect Nick Allen is manning the keystone today.

In a surprising move, Mark Kotsay slotted Billy McKinney in the 3 hole for this afternoon. Curious considering he’s gotten off to a slow start and hitting .122 on the year. bMaybe Kotsay knows something we don’t, but it’ll be a tough assignment with Cleveland ace Shane Bieber on the mound. Sean Murphy also gets a breather, with Austin Allen getting the start behind the plate today. Murphy has appeared in every single game this season so far, so he deserves the break, but we might still get to see a pinch-hit appearance late if it’s close.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) 1B Seth Brown (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) C Austin Allen (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Guardians lineup (away)

CF Myles Straw (R) LF Steven Kwan (L) 3B Jose Ramirez (S) 1B Owen Miller (R) DH Josh Naylor (L) RF Oscar Mercado (R) SS Andres Gimenez (L) C Austin Hedges (R) 2B Ernie Clement (R)

RHP Shane Bieber

How to watch/listen