Elephant Rumblings: MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons

It’s the dang weekend, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday the A’s took on the Guardians, losing 9-8. But the big baseball news of the day was about a former Guardians player: on Friday MLB announced a formal 324-game suspension of Trevor Bauer under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer hasn’t seen game action since the midway point of last season. At that time he was placed on administrative leave by MLB while the league led an investigation into sexual assault claims against Bauer.

As covered by Alden Gonzalez for ESPN, after winning the Cy Young award in 2020 Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers. He has been paid through his administrative leave as it was extended a week at a time by agreement between MLB and MLBPA. Under this suspension Bauer will no longer be paid, and the length sets it to cover past the remainder of his contract with the Dodgers.

Bauer has appealed the suspension, contrary to most of these announcements where the suspension has already been agreed to by the player. Notably, Bauer’s suspension does not act to retroactively cover any of the time he already spent on administrative leave. Were there to be a retroactive suspension made through the appeals process, Bauer could theoretically be on the hook to pay back 99 games worth of salary to the Dodgers.

The appeal process under the Domestic Violence Policy does not allow for the player to play during the appeal, unlike PED appeals. After news of the suspension came out, the Washington Post reported on a previously unknown set of accusations levied against Bauer from a woman in Ohio.

For now we will have to wait and see what comes from the appeal process, but it is very unlikely we will see Bauer on a ballfield any time soon.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

A minor league pitcher’s experience with the new pitch clock

Some Take Aways From the newly installed pitch clock. I’ve made 3 starts with it and each time it’s been a different experience. Overall not a fan. Let’s talk about the good and the bad. (Thread) @jjcoop36 @JeffPassan — Tucker Davidson (@tucktuck6) April 29, 2022

A perfect addition to the outfield wall

A’s finally got their alt jerseys in for 2022

The Kelly jerseys are in. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 29, 2022

Congrats Cristian!

Add it to the trophy case



Pache received his MiLB Gold Glove Award before tonight's game pic.twitter.com/5CtjQXn5lc — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 30, 2022

Mets threw a no-hitter on Friday!

FINAL: Mets 3, Phillies 0



WP: Tylor Megill

LP: Aaron Nola

SV: Edwin Díaz



Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Díaz combined to throw the second no-hitter in Mets history.



Record: 15-6

Streak: W1

‍♂️ Pace: 116-46



Next: Saturday vs. PHI, 7:10 p.m. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 30, 2022

... and they set a record along the way.

It’s a 159-pitch five-pitcher no-hitter for the #Mets!



Most pitches ever thrown in a 9-inning no-hitter. (H/t @mike_petriello)



First ever by exactly five pitchers. (H/t @TylerKepner)



Also, no disputed fair/foul calls! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 30, 2022

