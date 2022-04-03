Spring Training Game Thread #16: A’s vs. Padres

In a sick twist of fate, the original starting pitcher for the A’s game today is now slated to face off against the A’s this afternoon.

This morning’s trade of Sean Manaea to the Padres for a pair of prospects should be the final trade for the A’s this spring, but it’s still a gut punch after A’s fans were preparing themselves for the possibility Oakland wouldn’t trade the left-hander to start the year. In the end it seems Manaea and his $9.75MM contract this season was never going to break camp with the club and he now gets the opportunity to reunite with Bob Melvin in sunny San Diego. Best of luck with the Padres, Sean!

The A’s will replace Manaea in today’s start with minor-league right-hander Domingo Acevedo, who made 10 relief appearances for the A’s last year and three appearances this spring. He gets to face off against what looks like the Padres’ Opening Day lineup and shouldn’t be expected to give Oakland a lot of innings today. The A’s lineup also looks close to their own Opening Day lineup as well, with a couple players like Billy McKinney and Kevin Smith getting playing time in the final few days of spring to make one last push for a roster spot. Keep an eye on how those two do in today’s game.

Padres lineup (away)

CF Trent Grisham (L) 3B Manny Machado (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) DH Luke Voit (R) RF Will Myers (R) 1B Eric Hosmer (L) C Jorge Alfaro (R) SS Ha-Seong Kim (R) LF Jose Azocar (R)

LHP Sean Manaea

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Billy McKinney (L) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Domingo Acevedo

How to watch/listen