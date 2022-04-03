A’s trade Sean Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The rebuild continues.

The Oakland A’s traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, first reported by MLB insider Mark Feinsand and later confirmed by the team. This is the fourth star traded away by the A’s in the past month, as they continue tearing down their old roster and constructing a younger, cheaper one. They also sent a prospect to the Padres, right-handed pitcher Aaron Holiday.

In return for Manaea and Holiday, Oakland received two prospects, infielder Euribiel Angeles and right-handed pitcher Adrian Martinez.

Angeles spent last season in the lower-minors and will turn 20 next month. Martinez reached Triple-A last summer as a starter, and will pitch at age 25 this year. Per MLB Pipeline, Angeles slots in the A’s No. 10 prospect, and Martinez is No. 25.

