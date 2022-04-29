Game Thread #20: A’s vs Guardians

The A’s are back at home after not really leaving. Oakland welcomes the newly-renamed Cleveland Guardians to the Coliseum for the first time since the change.

Frankie Montas gets the series opener, facing off against a Guardians team still finding itself offensively. Montas is coming off his best game of the year and Cleveland’s lineup has a bunch of rookies they’re trying out, but stalwart Jose Ramirez is on absolute fire to start the year. #FilthyFrankie will need to be especially careful when Ramirez is up to bat tonight.

The home team is getting some reinforcements, with both Jed Lowrie and Kevin Smith being activated off the IL earlier today. Lowrie is getting right into the action, slotting right into the middle of the lineup in the 3 hole, while Smith is available off the bench. Maybe getting these two back can help kick-start an offense that’s slumping hard right now, as the A’s have just six runs over their last 5 games. They’ll face off against Aaron Civale, who has, let’s say, not had a good start to his season so far.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Guardians lineup (away)

CF Myles Straw (R) 1B Owen Miller (R) 3B Jose Ramirez (S) RF Josh Naylor (L) DH Franmil Reyes (R) SS Andres Gimenez (L) 2B Ernie Clement (R) 3B Richie Palacios (L) C Austin Hedges (R)

RHP Aaron Civale

How to watch/listen