Elephant Rumblings: Pache wins Twitter with kindness

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Twitter: it’s not exactly a paradigm of civil discourse. But it is a decent place to scour for news, provided you are adept at filtering out nonsense and misinformation. You might also occasionally encounter acts of kindness to brighten your day, such as when A’s rookie centerfielder Cristian Pache engaged with an avid young fan last Sunday and later took the time to meet him in person. Daniel Brown at the Athletic recounted the heartwarming episode yesterday.

Pache got off to a rocky start on social media in the wake being traded to the A’s by the Atlanta Braves with this awkwardly worded albeit well-meaning tweet:

My heart is broken. I just found out that I was traded to the A's. I know that's the way this business works, but I want Braves fans to know that I will be eternally grateful to him wherever he goes. Thank you for so much support, for so much love and for being so special to me. — Cristian Pache (@cristianpache25) March 14, 2022

The first two sentences weren’t likely to endear Cristian to his new team’s fans. But he quickly made amends with plenty of Oakland-positive sentiments and a joyfully exuberant spirit on and off the field—not to mention his elite speed and defensive prowess.

Anyone who still doubted that Pache is as nice a guy as you’ll find in baseball—or on Twitter—should have no doubts after he responded graciously to this tweet from fourth-grader Jaden Solis of Gridley, California.

Good luck today @cristianpache25 how many hits do I need to get today to meet you tomorrow ❤️❤️ ??? pic.twitter.com/pzjTozXMqL — Jaden Solis (@jaden_solis9) April 23, 2022

After learning that Solis planned to attend last Sunday’s game at the Coliseum, Pache made arrangements to meet Jadon and his family on the field before the game:

Christian Pache is the most easily lovable player in a long time pic.twitter.com/dSoDYdR7gS — Sam NL Feast (@NLFeastSam) April 24, 2022

Everything went well according to plans and both Cristian and Jaden used a photo from the meeting as their profile pics. The exchange went viral in the best way, and Pache now has this tweet pinned at the top of his Twitter page.

We have the same profile pic! https://t.co/V4NJShrpms — Cristian Pache (@cristianpache25) April 25, 2022

Jaden’s parents shared their deep appreciation of the moment afterwards:

We are deeply honored for everything @cristianpache25 did for @jaden_solis9 & our family. We are so blessed to have shared this moment with family & friends. Much love & respect to everyone who made this happen today. Congrats @Athletics for the win! @coachsolis12 pic.twitter.com/7WfOJEU5Wp — Michelle Solis (@Solis423) April 26, 2022

Such an amazing day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wZAw1SlkKj — Javier Solis (@coachsolis12) April 25, 2022

Cristian Pache is a class act with a heart of gold, and I’m willing to bet he’ll have the glove to match before long. I hope he (and the A’s) remain in Oakland for a long time!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Fosse to be honored today.

Prior to the beginning of Friday’s game, the A’s will unveil a special outfield wall sign dedicated to the late Ray Fosse. #DrumTogether — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 28, 2022

Murphy to be honored on Saturday.

Sean Murphy will be presented with his 2021 Gold Glove award before Saturday's game against Cleveland, per the A's. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 28, 2022

A good deal for a good cause.

For fans: Tickets in the Treehouse Plaza are $10 for every Wednesday home game, and $5 from each ticket purchase will benefit the Oakland A’s Community Fund. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 28, 2022

HBD Chappy! We miss you.

What’s in these balls this year?

#WhiteSox Jake Burger hit a baseball 105.9 mph with a 34° launch angle.



Percentage of like batted balls that were a home run:



2018 - 74.1%

2019 - 78.0%

2020 - 87.8%

2021 - 84.1%

2022 - 26.7%



(@Bbl_Astrophyscs) — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, back on the farm..

RHP Joey Estes, acquired from Atlanta in the Matt Olson deal, threw 5 scoreless frames & RHP Angello Infante notched his 4th save, most among A's minor leaguers, in @LansingLugnuts 4-1 win today. OF Brayan Buelvas hit his 1st HR of the season. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 29, 2022

Vintage Catfish