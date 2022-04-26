Game Thread #18: A’s at Giants

The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants face off in the opener of the Bay Bridge Series on Tuesday night, the first of a quick two game set against our cross-bay rivals.

Since the Bay Bridge Series Trophy was introduced in 2018, each team has won it twice, so the A’s will be looking to reclaim the trophy after losing last year’s series along with taking the lead in trophy wins.

The offense has a tall task ahead of them tonight, as Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has gotten off to a hot start. Manager Mark Kotsay is stuffing the lineup with righties in anticipation, with Tony Kemp the only left-handed hitter starting today. Sheldon Neuse gets the start at third base again and seems to have solidified his hold of the job with his strong performance so far.

On the A’s pitching side, righty Daulton Jefferies gets the nod for the series opener. Like Rodon, Jefferies has also gotten off to a quick start, posting a 1.17 ERA over his first three contests this year. He hasn’t been striking out as many as Rodon, but Jefferies has been avoiding walks and limiting hard contact and it’s been working. Let’s hope for more of the same from him tonight.

A’s lineup (away)

DH Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) LF Christian Lopes (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Giants lineup (home)

RF Joc Pederson (L) 1B Brandon Belt (L) LF Darin Ruf (R) SS Brandon Crawford (L) DH Wilmer Flores (R) CF Luis Gonzalez (L) 2B Thairo Estrada (R) 3B Jason Vosler (L) C Joey Bart (R)

LHP Carlos Rodon

How to watch/listen